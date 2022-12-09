CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Sheontae B. Ward, 30 of Niagra Falls on December 7. Ward was allegedly involved in a theft of over $17,000.
On January 5, troopers got a complaint that a person the victim had met online via an app had manipulated them, resulting in the theft of over $17,000. After an investigation, police found Ward directly received proceeds of the crime into her bank account.
Charges
- Third degree grand larceny
- Fourth degree conspiracy
According to police, Ward Surrendered herself to Clifton Park state police for processing. She was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and released on her own recognizance.