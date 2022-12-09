CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Sheontae B. Ward, 30 of Niagra Falls on December 7. Ward was allegedly involved in a theft of over $17,000.

On January 5, troopers got a complaint that a person the victim had met online via an app had manipulated them, resulting in the theft of over $17,000. After an investigation, police found Ward directly received proceeds of the crime into her bank account.

Charges

Third degree grand larceny

Fourth degree conspiracy

According to police, Ward Surrendered herself to Clifton Park state police for processing. She was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and released on her own recognizance.