ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Isaiah Lafoe, 25, of Lancaster, New Hampshire, is facing time in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child sex abuse materials from a 13-year-old in Troy. Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

Lafoe admitted to coercing the minor into sending him sexually explicit images and videos to him via social media applications. Lafoe did this on multiple occasions, including September 30, 2020, and between October 5, 2020, and February 15, 2021.

Lafoe faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of between five years and up to life of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.