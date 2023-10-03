BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New Hampshire man was arrested after being accused of stalking a woman in the Schuylerville, N.Y., area for several years using his airplane. Michael Arnold, 65, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Impeding, False Information to a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

The FBI Albany office contacted the Bennington Police Department that Arnold’s plane may have been at the William H. Morse State Airport in Bennington. An officer located the single engine Cessna at the airport, and police determined Arnold was last seen flying west toward New York several days earlier.

Arnold had previously been issued a temporary restraining order out of Saratoga Town Court on May 30. The order specifically stated that Arnold was to stop flying any and all aircraft while the order remained in effect.

The 65-year old was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 3 as he was driving into the Morse State Airport. He posted bail and is ordered to reappear in court on Wednesday.