NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Newburgh man pleaded guilty to stalking after sending his ex-girlfriend several threatening texts and later physically attacking her. According to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office (UCDA), Raymond Brown Jr., 50, will face three to seven years in prison when sentenced.

According to the UCDA, Brown sent his former girlfriend several threatening text messages and followed through on his threats when he physically attacked her. After his arrest, Brown repeatedly called her from the Ulster County Jail to prevent her from cooperating with the prosecution of the case. He will be sentenced on November 9.

Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree stalking and second-degree criminal contempt.

“The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office is committed to aggressively prosecuting crimes of Domestic Violence,” said Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella, the lead prosecutor in the case. “The victim is commendable for her courage and cooperation with the prosecution. I am grateful that we were able to bring her justice.”

“There is no room for domestic and intimate partner violence in Ulster County,” said Assistant District Attorney Jenna Hastings. “The outcome in this case gives the victim the justice that she deserves and, hopefully, the peace of mind that she needs.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence, please call Ulster County Crime Victims Assistance Program at (845) 340-3443, or 911 if you are in immediate danger.