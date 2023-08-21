NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Newburgh man was arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated, fleeing police, and received a total of 21 tickets. Richard Johnson, 33, was arrested around 1:50 a.m.

On Sunday, around 1:50 a.m., state troopers saw a 2002 Volvo S-60 driving southbound on Water Street in Newburgh erratically. Police say the car hit a construction sign and continued driving.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, they say the car fled the scene and drove through multiple city streets. The car was driving down Washington Street when the driver lost control and hit a telephone pole on Front Street.

Troopers identified the driver as Johnson. While being evaluated, police say they determined he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI). Law enforcement says he was driving with a suspended license and posted a B.A.C. of .17%.

Charges:

Driving while intoxicated

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator

Reckless driving

Police issued Johnson 21 tickets in total. He was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Newburgh Court on September 18.