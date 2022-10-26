NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.

On June 22 around 5 p.m., Troopers got a complaint that on June 11, over $10,000 had been stolen from a victim’s bank account. After an investigation, police determined Rosado used fake identification to pose as the account holder and authorize money withdrawals. Police report Rosado was identified with the assistance of the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Charges

First degree identity theft

According to police, Rosado was arrested at the Newark Airport in Newark, NJ, by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. With the assistance of the Port Authority of New York and the New Jersey Police Department, she was transported to SP Wilton for processing and arraigned at the Wilton Town Court, where she was released on her own recognizance.