WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tristan Warner, age 48, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after he admitted to trying to entice what he thought was an 11-year-old girl. He was arrested after he drove from Newark to Watervliet to meet the girl. Warner will also be supervised for 15 years after release.

Warner admitted that between about October 2020 and January 15, 2021, he sent messages to what he believed to be the girl through social media. In those messages, he showed interest in meeting with the girl and engaging in sexual acts with her, according to investigators. He also spoke on the phone to who he thought was the mother of the child to set up a meeting. He was actually speaking with undercover officers.

On January 15, 2021, he drove from Newark to Watervliet to meet the girl. He brought with him condoms, a stuffed animal and two sex-related devices to give to the 11-year-old. He was met by law enforcement when he showed up at the meeting spot.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police and the Colonie Police Department, and the Watervliet Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS).