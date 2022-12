RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny.

Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to Bundy being there. Bundy was wanted out of New York on a warrant for grand larceny. He is lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center on $50,000 bail.