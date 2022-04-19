ABINGDON, V.A. (NEWS10) – Jacob Klein, the man accused of carrying out the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi in his New Scotland home last week, will appear in a Virginia court Tuesday afternoon.

The 40-year-old Wirtz, Virginia resident is expected to be arraigned in Washington General District Court, days after he was arrested crossing into Virginia from Tennessee. A clerk at the court confirmed to News10 that Klein has waived extradition, clearing the way for him to return to New York.

On Monday, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the timeline for the alleged killer’s return to the Capital Region was fluid, but could come as soon as later this week. Once back in New York, Klein will be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in New Scotland Town Court.

“There’s no urgency on our behalf to get him home, we have him in custody, that was the important part, make sure he didn’t harm someone else or himself,” the sheriff said on Monday.

Apple says he expects additional charges as the investigation continues.

Klein, who has ties to the area and is a past acquaintance of the victim’s wife, allegedly killed Rabadi last Wednesday. When conducting a welfare check, authorities and family found the 35-year-old physician assistant in the garage. The sheriff says he was bound and had multiple stab wounds.

Klein is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon before he returns to New York.