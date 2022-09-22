CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a “large quantity” of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were taken to the State Police barracks in Clifton Park for processing, arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

On September 19, State Troopers reportedly stopped a car on I-87 in Clifton Park for multiple car and traffic law violations. During the investigation, Troopers say they found that Laboy and Cruz had drugs on them. Upon being taken into custody, Cruz allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted Troopers.

The two are facing the following charges:

Laboy:

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (three counts)

Seventh degree controlled substance

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Cruz: