MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man who was arrested in October 2022 has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. Robert Brown, of Wildwood, will be sentenced on May 24.

Deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Brown allegedly entered a residence illegally in April 2021 to steal property from the home. Deputies also say Brown allegedly entered a storage unit illegally, belonging to the same victim to steal from it in June 2021. Both locations are in the town of Malta. Brown was already being held at the Saratoga County Jail on separate charges from the New York State Police at the time and was arrested on new charges.