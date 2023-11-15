CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man was arrested after impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent and scamming a victim out of over $50,000 worth of money and goods, according to New York State Police. Prashil Shah, 22, faces multiple charges.

On October 24, troopers received a complaint they had been scammed. The resident, from Clifton Park, said they were contacted by someone who identified themself as a United States DEA Agent.

According to state police, the scammer told the victim they had a warrant for their arrest, which they could avoid for $3,000. The victim provided the scammer with the money on October 11.

The victim contacted the scammer a few days later, this time the scammer asked for gold bars valued at over $50,000 to avoid being arrested. Once again, the victim provided the scammer with the demanded items. The scammer, later identified as Shah, never communicated with the victim after that.

Shah was identified with the assistance of The United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC), the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit, the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC), State Police investigators in Troop NYC and the Town of Wallkill Police Department. During the investigation, the State Police was also assisted by the Maywood Police Department in New Jersey.

Charges:

Second-degree grand larceny

Third-degree grand larceny

Shah surrendered himself to Clifton Park State Police on Wednesday, November 8. Shah was arrested and processed at the Clifton Park Town Court. He was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department.

Police say during the investigation, it was determined that additional victims are likely. If you have information about this crime or believe you may also be a victim, please contact Clifton Park State Police at 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.