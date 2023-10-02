SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from North Bergen, New Jersey was arrested in Shawangunk following an arson investigation, according to police. Justin Kabezian, 28, is facing multiple charges.

On June 17, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulster County Fire Investigations Unit responded to a residence in Shawangunk following the report of a vehicle fire. Through forensic examination, police determined that the car was intentionally set on fire.

The investigation conducted by police revealed that Kabezian had traveled from North Bergen to Shawangunk and allegedly set the vehicle on fire. Detectives were granted a warrant for Kabezian’s arrest, and he was taken into custody after being located and arrested by North Bergen Police.

Kabezian was charged with third-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. He was held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility as a fugitive from justice before being extradited back to New York on September 29, where he was arraigned in the Town of Shawangunk Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.