BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on two counts of alleged burglary. Robert Brown III, 43, of Wild Wood, New Jersey, was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies say Brown allegedly entered a residence illegally in April 2021 to steal property from the home. Deputies also say Brown allegedly entered a storage unit illegally, belonging to the same victim, to steal from it in June 2021. Both locations are in the town of Malta. Brown was already being held at the Saratoga County Jail on separate charges from the New York State Police and was arrested on these complaints. Police did not mention what charges Brown was facing prior.

Brown was arraigned at the Malta Town Court. He remains in custody pending further court appearances.

Charges: