CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man was arraigned on alleged drug possession charges stemming from September 2022. Joel Cruz, 30, was arraigned on multiple charges.

On September 19, 2022, state troopers reportedly stopped a car on I-87 in Clifton Park for multiple car and traffic law violations. During the investigation, troopers say they found Cruz was in possession of drugs.

Cruz was arraigned on third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.