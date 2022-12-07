MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Jorge Estrada Perez, 39, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, and Wilmay Carrasco Rodriguez, 33, of Bloomfield, New Jersey on December 6. The two individuals were allegedly involved in using fraudulent credit cards.

On December 6 around 7 a.m., troopers got a complaint from the Fastrac Cafe in Queensbury reporting the use of fraudulent credit cards. Police report those responsible left the store in a car before officers arrived. Police reportedly found the pair a short time later, traveling on I-87 in Malta. Officers pulled over Perez and Rodriguez where they conducted an interview discovering cloned fraudulent credit cards that had been used at the Fastrac Cafe.

Charges

Second degree identity theft

Fourth degree grand larceny

First degree scheme to defraud

According to police, both were arrested and transported to SP Queensbury for processing. Both were arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court and released on their own recognizance.