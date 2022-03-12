TROY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police Department officials confirmed to NEWS10 Saturday that two overnight shootings took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The first was reported around 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 384 Eighth Street.

Upon arrival, patrol officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. She was treated at the scene by members of the Troy Fire Department and taken to a local area hospital. Troy Police Department officials have been told her injuries are serious but that she is thankfully in stable condition at this time.

Early Saturday morning detectives arrested the victim’s husband, Tyriq L. Mansell, 26, of Troy, and he has been charged with multiple offenses in relation to the shooting. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s office will prosecute this case.

Tyriq Mansel has been charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder (Felony)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

First-degree assault (Felony)

Second-degree criminal use of a firearm (Felony)

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)

Mansel has been arraigned in Troy City Court. He is now being held at Rensselaer County Jail. Troy Police Department’s follow-up investigation will continue to further identify any other potential evidence or applicable charges against the defendant.

A second shooting allegedly took place around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the old Germainian Banquet Hall, located at 309 Third Avenue in Lansingburgh. Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd leaving a party at that location and determined that an adult man had been shot in the torso.

The man was treated at the scene by the Troy Fire Department and taken to a local area hospital. According to police, his injury is serious but he is in stable condition. Evidence technicians and detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding the Lansingburgh incident, you are asked to call the Troy Police Department’s non-emergency number at (518) 270-4421. You may also contact the department online.