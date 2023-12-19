SCHENECTADY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nelson Patino was sentenced Tuesday for killing his wife and son and injuring his other son. It happened two years ago in Duanesburg. In October, Patino was found guilty of six charges. The jury handed down the verdict following a day-long deliberation.

The judge sentenced Patino on the first count of murder to life in prison without parole. For charges 2 and 3, which were also murder charges, he was sentenced to 25 years to life for each count. He was sentenced to 25 years for an attempted murder charge and seven years for two assault charges.

The charges of 25 to life will run consecutively and concurrent with the life in prison sentence. The rest of the prison time handed down will run concurrently with the sentencing for the murder charges.

The jury took about a day to deliberate, asking multiple questions about the definition of intent, which was key in this case. Throughout the trial, Michael McDermott, Patino’s defense attorney, relied on his claim that Patino suffered from COVID-19-induced psychosis and that he did not know the gravity of his actions. McDermott asked the Judge for leniency and said the crime was inexplicable and that Patino had no prior domestic or criminal activity.

“I think it’s clear that this was an inexplicable act in an otherwise law abiding, simple, hardworking family man’s life that I believe we cannot explain in the absence of mental illness,” McDermott said.

The prosecution disputed that claim with testimony that showed that COVID-induced psychosis is not proven and that Patino showed no signs of mental illness before or immediately after the crime.

“Him doing something incomprehensible doesn’t lessen his responsibility,” Christina Tremante said. “Just because what he did was sick doesn’t mean he was sick.”

Members of Sor Alexandra Bustamante Gomez’ family watched the sentencing over livestream and submitted a letter read by Tremante, which called Sor a loving, caring wife and mother, and her sons happy.

“It is not even possible to explain the torment we feel knowing they are no longer here,” the letter read. “That they suffered the same death, that they lived with the person who was supposed to care for them, but instead robbed them of their life, their smile, their happiness.”

A translator read a brief statement on Patino’s behalf, in which he apologized to his family and asked to be part of his surviving son’s life. That request was denied by Judge Matthew Sypniewski, who signed a full stay order of protection prohibiting Patino from having any contact. Sypniewski addressed Patino directly and said he knows what he’s done.

“I don’t think you are anything but what the jury says you are: a murderer,” Sypniewski said.