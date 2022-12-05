NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.

Hilton was arrested on Friday, December 2, on a warrant for two counts of Rape in the Second Degree. He was arraigned at the Rensselaer County Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or bond.

Investigations into the case are ongoing and a search warrant was executed at Hilton’s residence. Anyone with information related to the incident or any individuals who believe they may also be a victim is asked to contact State Police in Schodack at (518) 583-7000, or email anonymously at Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.