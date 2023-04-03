NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Nassau man was arrested following a stalking investigation, according to New York State Police. Sean Markham, 41, faces several charges.

On Thursday, March 23, Schodack State Police received a complaint that a Nassau resident was being unlawfully surveilled. Police say their investigation determined Markham had used a tracking device on the victim. Additionally, he allegedly spread images of another victim without their permission. Police also say a further investigation led to them finding 40 firearms in Markham’s car and home, which were seized. Five of the firearms weren’t legally possessed, according to police. Some were allegedly found in an unsafe manner within the home where a child under 17 lived.

Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five counts)

Fourth-degree stalking

Unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image

Endangering the welfare of a child

Markham was arrested during a traffic stop in Schodack on State Route 20. He was taken to Schodack State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.