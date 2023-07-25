NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Nassau man was arrested on Friday and is accused of menacing state troopers at a Nassau home. Shawn Letzelter, 41, faces multiple charges.

On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., state police responded to a home in Nassau for a reported order of protection violation during a physical domestic dispute. Police say an investigation found Letzelter had physical contact and damaged property belonging to the victim.

Police say this incident occurred while an active court-issued order of protection was in place against Letzelter protecting the victim. Law enforcement states he was uncooperative during the investigation and menaced state troopers with what was later identified as an airsoft gun.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing a police officer (three counts)

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (three counts)

Second-degree harassment (four counts)

Letzelter was taken into custody and was taken to Sand Lake State Police. He was arraigned in the Schodack Town Court and is held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or a $10,000 bond.