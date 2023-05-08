SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men were convicted of kidnapping and severely beating a man in Schenectady in October 2021. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Dwayne Henderson, 26, Danny Harrell, 21, and Dieago Harrell, 19, beat up a man and posted the video on Snapchat.

Around 11 a.m. on October 25, 2021, the three men went to the victim’s Schenectady home, kidnapped him, and took him to a home on Albany Street. Officials said the victim was held there for 22 hours where he was beaten, stomped on, and a dog was encouraged to bite him several times.

The man was abducted after he drove Henderson to the hospital the day before for stomach pains. Henderson gave the victim a bag of drugs that was supposed to go to Danny. Henderson and Danny, however, decided the victim stole the drugs and kidnapped him with the help of Dieago.

Police were alerted to the videos on Snapchat and used location data to help locate the victim and the defendants at the Albany Street home around 9:45 a.m. on October 26. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was found to have suffered a severe head fracture, a broken sternum, and dog bites all over his body.

Henderson and Danny Harrell were convicted of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Kidnapping in the First Degree, and three counts of Assault in the First Degree. Both men face 15 years to life and 25 years to life for the convictions.

Henderson was also convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, which could lead to a prison sentence of between six and 15 years and can be run

consecutively to his other charges.

Dieago Harrell was convicted of two counts of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and was acquitted of two counts of Kidnapping in the First Degree. He faces between five and 25 years in prison for the kidnapping charge and between 3.5 and 15 years for the gun.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.