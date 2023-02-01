SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics sales in Saratoga Springs, police arrested Prince Cooper, 36 of Schenectady. Officers report at the time of his arrest, Cooper was on federal supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Cooper is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Cooper was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the custody of the Albany County Sheriff without bail.