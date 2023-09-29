WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warrensburg man was arrested Thursday after entering an occupied dwelling at Cronin’s Golf Course naked in Warrensburg, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Wiley O’Dell, 41, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary.

On Thursday, around 4:30 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a naked man who kicked the door in and entered an occupied dwelling on the grounds of Cronin’s Golf Course. Officers found the suspect, identified as O’Dell, in a second, unoccupied dwelling.

O’Dell was arrested and arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court. He was released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date in Warrensburg Town Court.