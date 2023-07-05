MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man was arrested on Tuesday around 9:50 p.m. after threatening a man with what looked like a gun and robbing a local Lukoil, according to Mechanicville Police. Justin Franz, 43, faces multiple charges.

Around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday night, police responded to the Lukoil at the intersection of William Street and North Main Street for reports of a robbery in progress. When police arrived, they say they found a victim with head and body injuries from being attacked by a man.

Police say during the attack, the suspect, later identified as Franz, allegedly displayed an object resembling a handgun, pressed it up against the attendant, and threatened his life while demanding money. Franz then stole property and fled the store on foot, per Mechanicville Police.

Police said they briefly found him on Francis Street, at which point he jumped into the Anthony Kill. Officers from the Stillwater PD, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police assisted in finding Franz, who was taken into custody just after midnight at the J.S. Moore Homes on Harris Avenue.

Charges:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree robbery

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Resisting arrest

Mechanicville Police say the department arrested Franz in November 2013 for a robbery at a then Rite Aid, where he threatened to use a gun before stealing prescription medications. He was arraigned in Mechanicville City Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.