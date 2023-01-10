SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mother and son duo were arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Monday for allegedly trading vapes to minors in exchange for explicit photos and videos. Michael May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, each face multiple charges.

Saratoga deputies say that over the past several months Michael May would allegedly use social media to get in contact with multiple underage females. Deputies say Michael would then sell nicotine products, such as vapes and other products to the underage females, which his mother Tomassina was allegedly involved in as well.

Deputies say Michael would offer these products to the juveniles in exchange for sexually explicit photos and videos via social media. Deputies also say it is alleged that Michael received and possessed some of these illicit pictures and videos.

Michael May Charges:

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child (two counts)

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child (three counts)

Unlawfully dealing with a child (three counts)

Endangering the welfare of a child (five counts)

Tomassina May Charges:

Unlawfully dealing with a child (three counts)

Michael May was arraigned in the Town of Moreau and held instead of bail pending further court action on the matter. Tomassina May was released on appearance tickets, set to return to court at a later date.