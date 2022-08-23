ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mother and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Altamont Fairgrounds parking lot. New York State Police said Angelique Anaya, 37, of Schenectady, and Sacario Anaya, 19, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 21.

On Sunday around 8:10 p.m., police responded to the parking lot for the report of a physical fight. After an investigation, police found that both suspects got out of their vehicle and assaulted multiple people. Angelique Anaya is accused of using a taser during the fight.

Charges

Angelique Anaya was charged with: Two counts of second-degree assault (felony) Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Sacario Anaya was charged with: Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)



Sacario Anaya was issued an appearance ticket to return to Altamont Village Court on September 28. Angelique Anaya was arraigned at Westerlo Town Court and was released. She is set to return to court at a later date.