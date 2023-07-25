ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened Saturday evening on Morton Avenue. Police have not released the suspect’s name due to his age.

On July 22 at 7:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Morton Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Naheim Burbridge, 21, of Albany, with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Burbridge was treated at the scene by emergency medical services. He was then transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Charges:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Police say the suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Albany County Family Court. It was determined through an investigation that the suspect and victim were known to each other as well.