MORRISVILLE, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 24-year-old Morrisville man was arrested Sunday who was described as “armed and dangerous” after a domestic disturbance. Henry Lovell is set to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Lovell allegedly exchanged shots with a Morrisville police officer around 9 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street before running away from the scene. That officer was hurt in the exchange.