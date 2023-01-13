GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Priscilla M. Lancaster, 26 of Moreau on January 12. Lancaster allegedly left her dog in an abandoned car on Dublin Road.

On January 12, around 5:11 a.m., troopers responded to Dublin Road in Granville for the reports of an abandoned car in the roadway. Officers report troopers found the car and discovered an obviously thin dog tethered within the car. Police report no food or water was available to the dog. Officers explain Washington County Animal Control reported to the scene and took custody of the animal. After an investigation, police report Lancaster owned the car and was responsible for the dog who had been living in the car.

Charges

Agriculture and market laws

Overdriving

Torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide sustenance

Abandonment of animals

According to police, Lancaster was arrested and transported to Wilton state police for processing. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Granville Town Court on February 13, and released.