MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Philadelphia men were arrested after a Moreau traffic stop for alleged gun and drug possession, with one resisting arrest. Jonathan Williams, 35, and Terrell Boozer, 36, each face charges.

On Tuesday, around 2:35 a.m., police pulled over a car on I-87 in Moreau for vehicle and traffic law violations. Boozer was identified as the driver and Williams as the passenger. Police say an investigation revealed Williams possessed felony-weight narcotics and an illegally possessed loaded handgun. Williams allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Police say Boozer was found to possess a controlled substance as well.

Williams Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Boozer Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Both were taken to Wilton State Police for processing. Boozer was issued an appearance ticket to return back to the Moreau Town Court on April 26. Williams was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and is held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash or a $100,000 bond.