MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Moreau resulted in three drug arrests on Saturday. Alexia Azan (19, Fort Edward), Joshua Waddell (42, Fort Edward), and Matthew Bennett (40, Queensbury) each face charges.

On Saturday, March 18, around 8:20 p.m., police pulled a car over in Moreau for several vehicle and traffic law violations. Police identified the driver as Waddell and Azan and Bennett as passengers. Following an investigation, police say they found all three possessed drugs, with Bennett also having drug paraphernalia with drug residue.

Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

All three were taken to Wilton State Police for processing. They were all issued appearance tickets to return to the Moreau Town Court on April 5 and were later released.