MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Moreau led to two people being arrested on drug-related charges. Alexa Scott (29, Fort Ann) and Christopher Wern (39, Queensbury) face several charges.

On Thursday, around 1:47 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Spier Falls Road in Moreau. State police identified the driver as Wern, and say an investigation determined he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Police also say the passenger, identified as Scott, was uncooperative, provided false identifying information, and found she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest issued by the Moreau Town Court. Police say drug paraphernalia was in plain sight inside the car.

Scott Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree bail jumping

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Resisting arrest

False personation

Wern Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal using drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Both possessed controlled substances, and Scott was found with concealed felony-weight narcotics, per state police. They were arrested and taken to Wilton State Police for processing. Wern was issued an appearance ticket to return to Moreau Town Court at a late date, while Scott was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $500 cash or $1,000 bond.