MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Moreau resulted in two drug arrests for a Scotia man and a Greenfield woman. Ricky Rickson, 52, and Alexandria Lorman, 25, both face charges.

On Wednesday, around 1:48 a.m., police pulled a car over on State Route 9 in Moreau. Police say while talking to the driver, who was identified as Rickson, they saw a glass smoking device and a white, chalky substance inside the car. Police say during their investigation, they found cocaine, Xanax pills, and several measuring scales inside the car.

Rickson Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (one count)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Lorman Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (one count)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Rickson and Larson were both arraigned in the town of Moreau Court. Rickson was taken to the Saratoga County Correctional facility where he is currently held, and Lorman was released on an appearance ticket. Both are due back in the town of Moreau Court on February 22, according to police.