MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Moreau man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a hit-and-run case dating back to February of 2022 in South Glens Falls. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office says John Lincoln-Lynch will be sentenced on October 31.

Around 7:40 p.m. on February 26, 2022, police said Paul Trombley, 67, of South Glens Falls, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the area of Main and 5th Streets. The driver fled the scene northbound on Route 9 into Glens Falls.

The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office says an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office led to a significant breakthrough, naming Lincoln-Lynch as the suspect. Lincoln-Lynch is expected to receive an indeterminate prison sentence of up to three years.

“This case underscores the importance of thorough investigative work and the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies,” said District Attorney Karen Heggen. “The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Computer Forensic team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination in piecing together the evidence that led us to this resolution. Our community owes them a debt of gratitude. While nothing can truly compensate for the loss suffered by the Trombley family, we hope that this guilty plea brings them a measure of comfort and closure. Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”