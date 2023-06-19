MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Moreau man has been arrested following a robbery investigation, according to state police. Quintin Mclean, 25, was charged with third-degree robbery and false personation.

On June 16 at 12:04 p.m., troopers responded to the Dunkin Donuts on State Route 9 in Moreau for the report of a robbery in progress. The suspect had fled the location before law enforcement arrived.

According to police, the investigation determined that Mclean was responsible for the robbery, and he was located at a nearby hotel. No one was injured during the crime, and no weapons were ever displayed.

Police say Mclean initially provided false identifying information before he was arrested and transported to SP Wilton for processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.