FRANKFORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Colonie teacher accused of placing a camera inside a staff bathroom has been arrested on additional charges. Patrick Morgan is now facing charges out of Herkimer County.

Morgan, 57, was arrested by New York State Police on 11 counts of Unlawful Surveillance and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arrested Monday after additional alleged victims in Herkimer County came forward.

Police said no schools or businesses were involved in the new allegations. Morgan was released on his own recognizance.

The Frankfort man was arrested by Colonie police on February 14 for allegedly hiding a camera in a co-ed staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School. About 30 videos and images of faculty members, both men and women, were found on the camera, showing them in various stages of undress.

Police said the camera was disguised as a cell phone charger. Multiple faculty members were identified as victims.

Morgan was a fifth grade teacher at the school. He taught in the district for 28 years. He was placed on administrative leave after the initial charges were filed last month.