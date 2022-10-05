BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff’s investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.

Charges

Second degree possession of a forged instrument

Fourth degree attempted grand larceny

Police report bank staff were able to find security issues with the check and decline the transaction, later alerting the police. Officers identified Jacobs as the suspect throughout the investigation and an arrest warrant was issued. Jacobs was arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court and ordered remanded. Jacobs is scheduled to appear in Amsterdam Town Justice Court at a later date.