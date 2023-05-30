FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael Darling, 44, of Gloversville was arrested over the weekend in Montgomery County, where he was wanted for murder. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the case alongside state police and the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Smith outlined new details in the apprehension of Darling, an ex-convict they found in Mayfield, hiding in a wood line. Police were tipped off by callers describing his location. District Attorney Lorraine Diamond said that Darling was arraigned Tuesday. She said he could face over 15 years in prison if convicted for second-degree murder. She said trial is slated for October.

Darling was wanted for second-degree murder, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. Police say he killed his wife, Kristine Darling, in 2019 in Fort Johnson.

Darling previously pleaded guilty to several weapons-related charges. He was incarcerated until May 8, when he was released from federal prison in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.