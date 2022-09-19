CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in connection with a narcotics investigation in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Bell, 36, of Canajoharie, was arrested on September 16.

Police said Bell was arrested on an active arrest warrant in regards to the ongoing drug sale investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond and the Montgomery County Drug Task Force.

Charges

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Bell was arraigned in Canajoharie Village Court and remanded without bail to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to return to village court at a later date.