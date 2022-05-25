WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman accused of trying to kill her baby is set to stand before a judge on Wednesday. Samantha Valentine, 31, was arrested in 2021 over allegations that she attacked her 10-month-old son.

In 2021, police alleged that Valentine intended to cause her son’s death when she picked him up off the changing table and violently threw him across the room, onto the floor. Police said that the baby had bleeding in his brain after hitting his head and face.

Charges:

Attempted Murder, 2nd Degree

Assault, 2nd Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Police said the assaults took place over four days, concluding on October 16. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this developing story.