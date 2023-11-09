CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Woodbury, Minnesota man was ordered to pay nearly $13M in restitution for conspiring with a former Clifton Park CEO to defraud companies that loaned millions of dollars to the company subsidiaries. Luke Steiner, 35, is also sentenced to two years of probation.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Steiner previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud while working at Optum, a division of UnitedHealthGroup Incorporated. He admitted that between 2013 and September 2019, while working at Optum, he conspired with Mann and Derek Schwartz to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in loans for Michael Mann’s companies.

Michael Mann is the former CEO of MyPayrollHR. Steiner admitted that he worked with Mann to induce financing companies to loan money on the basis of fake invoices purporting to show payments owed by his employer, Optum, to several of Mann’s companies.

The DOJ says Steiner told financing companies that the fake invoices were valid and payable by Optum when, in fact, he knew that they were not. He admitted that the conspiracy caused a total of $12,968,505.22 in losses to two financing companies, one based in New York and the other in Colorado.