SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Milton man has been arrested for sexual contact with a minor, according to police. Timothy Perkins Jr., 35, is facing multiple charges.

On June 17 at 6:40 a.m., police responded to a residence on Adirondack Circle in Wilton for a reported sex offense. The investigation revealed that Perkins allegedly had sexual contact with a child less than seventeen years old that was known to him.

Perkins was located on June 17 and arrested. He faces the following charges:

Charges

First-degree criminal sexual act

First-degree sexual abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

Perkins was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court. He was remanded to the custody of Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 cash bail/$150,000 bond.