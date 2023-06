MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Milton man was arrested and is charged with third-degree rape after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a person under 17. Thomas Millington, 39, was arrested on Saturday.

Milltongon was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and is held at the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,400 cash, a $5,000 insured bond, or a $14,000 partially secured bond.