RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Middleburgh man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Corbett, 43, is facing multiple charges.

Police say that Corbett is accused of entering a home in Rensselaerville on November 29 and stealing multiple items, including two gun safes that contained a total of six firearms, over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, an ATV, hunting equipment, night vision binoculars and a keyboard. On December 1, police executed a search warrant at Corbett’s home and located several items that were taken in the burglary.

Corbett was then taken into custody. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree grand larceny

Corbett was arraigned at the Town of Rensselaerville Court and was released on probation. Police stated that an order of protection was issued for the victim.