MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Menands Police Department is reporting an increase in reports of thefts from cars over the past few days. Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and put up their windows to avoid being a victim of a crime of opportunity.

Police say they’ll continue to be proactive to deter and apprehend those responsible for committing these crimes. Residents are reminded they can avoid these crimes by locking up as well.