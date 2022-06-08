ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges in North Greenbush. Colten Lownes, 18, of Menands, was arrested on Tuesday.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they responded with the Defreestville and Wynantskill Fire Departments for a report of an active fire. Police say that residents reported smelling smoke but didn’t know where it was coming from.

Police say they located a small fire in the basement and recognized signs indicating that it was likely set intentionally. Lownes allegedly entered the basement of the residence without permission or the knowledge of the residents and started the fire before fleeing.

Police say he was located at his residence and taken into custody a short time later. Despite an arrest being made, police say that Lownes’s motives are not known at this time and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Charges:

One count of second-degree arson (Felony)

One count of second-degree burglary (Felony)

One count of second-degree criminal mischief (Felony)

One count of second-degree reckless endangerment (Misdemeanor)

Lownes was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail on $10,000 bail. He is set to return to court later in the month.