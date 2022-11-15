MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police arrested Thomas Masden, 24 of Mechanicville on November 12. Masden was allegedly involved in a domestic incident.

After an investigation, police report Masden is accused of causing injury to an adult female and charged with strangulation, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. An arrest warrant allowed police to locate and pull over Masden on Saturday, November 12 and arrest him. Police report they found Masden had narcotics and an illegal weapon which will gain him additional charges.

Charges

Second degree criminal possession of controlled substance

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree strangulation

Third degree assault

Aggravated family offense

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, Masden was arraigned in Mechanicville City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.