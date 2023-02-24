MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police arrested Joseph Howard, 47 of Albany on February 23. Police allegedly followed Howard on a pursuit when he was reportedly driving while drunk.

On February 23, Mechanicville police explain Howard was driving on South Central Avenue when officers tried to pull him over. Howard refused to pull over leading police on a short pursuit through city streets. Officers report the pursuit ended on Newman Avenue where they pulled over Howard and he showed signs of impairment. Police then asked Howard to complete a field sobriety test.

Charges

Two counts of DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawful fleeing a police officer, operating with suspended registration, open container of alcohol.

Howard was arraigned in Mechanicville City court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further action.