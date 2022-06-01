ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man has been arrested after a shooting in May. The incident took place on Hudson Avenue in the city of Albany.

Tyler Burns, 18, was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.

Around 2:20 a.m. on May 15, police were called to the 400-block of Hudson Avenue for a reported shooting. A 20-year-old man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said Burns was standing outside the home when he fired several rounds from a handgun and struck the victim.